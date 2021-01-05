Previous
I don't believe t! by ajisaac
Photo 1849

I don't believe t!

For those of you who are fans of 'One Foot in the Grave' I couldn't resist taking a picture of this man who bears a striking resemblance to 'Victor Mildrew'

'I don't believe it!' you say! Take a look !
5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
