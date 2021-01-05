Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1849
I don't believe t!
For those of you who are fans of 'One Foot in the Grave' I couldn't resist taking a picture of this man who bears a striking resemblance to 'Victor Mildrew'
'I don't believe it!' you say! Take a look !
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
3rd January 2021 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
black
,
funny
,
hat
,
face
,
green
,
outside
,
street
,
comic
,
bark
,
grass
,
fun
,
color
,
view
,
park
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
cap
,
wood
,
coat
,
candid
,
texture
,
colour
,
famous
,
sat
