Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1859
Bridge of Pies
A shot from my new illustrated book loosely based on the film 'Bridge of Spies'.
Here on this bridge under cover of darkness bakers from different sides of the brook exchange secret recipes for pies!
If caught they are publicly beaten with stale baguettes and have their baking aprons removed in a sacking ceremony!
16th January 2021
16th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1859
photos
64
followers
100
following
509% complete
View this month »
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
1857
1858
1859
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
16th January 2021 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
outside
,
water
,
grass
,
color
,
wooden
,
bank
,
view
,
outdoors
,
river
,
landscape
,
rural
,
wood
,
stream
,
colour
,
flowing
,
flow
,
brook
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close