Previous
Next
Bridge of Pies by ajisaac
Photo 1859

Bridge of Pies

A shot from my new illustrated book loosely based on the film 'Bridge of Spies'.

Here on this bridge under cover of darkness bakers from different sides of the brook exchange secret recipes for pies!

If caught they are publicly beaten with stale baguettes and have their baking aprons removed in a sacking ceremony!
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
509% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise