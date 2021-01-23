Previous
'1665' - Plague Plaque! by ajisaac
'1665' - Plague Plaque!

Old utilities plaque with information showing location of the service, probably in this case a underground drain.

What drew me was the combination of numbers '1665' - as this was the year the great plaque hit! I know this plaque is nothing to do with the plague but it caught my eye.
ajisaac

