Hello! Silbury!
Wonderful walk around the enigmatic Silbury Hill in the frost and snow.
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
Taken
25th January 2021 11:30am
snow
b&w
black
white
sky
blackandwhite
outside
water
winter
fence
hello
view
hill
outdoors
landscape
history
monochrome
black-and-white
countryside
wiltshire
national-trust
