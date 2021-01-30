Previous
Next
Stake Out by ajisaac
Photo 1874

Stake Out

Looking down on an old rusting metal fence post from above giving a slightly unusual viewpoint,

The fence is a wooden weave type protecting the people falling into the small brook!
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
513% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise