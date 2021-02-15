Previous
Bridge over Two Counties - Side view by ajisaac
Photo 1887

Bridge over Two Counties - Side view

Third shot of the pedestrian bridge over tow counties.

This shot was taken upstream on the Ceredigion side looking downstream,
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

ajisaac

@ajisaac
