Photo 1889
Basecamp Established
I love how nature manages to establish a 'basecamp' despite the harsh conditions and from there begins reaching out to claim the territory!
17th February 2021
17th Feb 21
1
1
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1889
photos
64
followers
99
following
517% complete
1882
1883
1884
1885
1886
1887
1888
1889
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
16th February 2021 4:53pm
Public
nature
,
green
,
plant
,
outside
,
flower
,
old
,
flowers
,
color
,
macro
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
rural
,
wall
,
texture
,
colour
,
moss
,
shoots
,
flowering
,
mossy
,
walling
Lynda McG
ace
Great title and shot
February 19th, 2021
