Photo 1893
Boys - looks like we've got to get our swimming shorts on again!
Looking down to the flooded valley along the River Teifi at Newbridge.
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1893
photos
64
followers
99
following
518% complete
View this month »
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
1891
1892
1893
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
20th February 2021 8:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
animals
,
green
,
outside
,
water
,
grass
,
animal
,
color
,
flood
,
trees
,
view
,
hill
,
outdoors
,
river
,
landscape
,
wet
,
rural
,
sheep
,
colour
,
natural
,
slope
,
floods
,
flooded
,
pembrokeshire
365 Project
