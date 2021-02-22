Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1895
Fern Gulley
Taken in a wooded valley near home - the ferns are beginning to change to their spring colours.
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1895
photos
64
followers
99
following
519% complete
View this month »
1888
1889
1890
1891
1892
1893
1894
1895
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
21st February 2021 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
green
,
plant
,
outside
,
leaves
,
color
,
outdoors
,
pattern
,
close-up
,
rural
,
fern
,
plants
,
brown
,
wood
,
ferns
,
colour
,
leave
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close