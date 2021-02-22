Previous
Next
Fern Gulley by ajisaac
Photo 1895

Fern Gulley

Taken in a wooded valley near home - the ferns are beginning to change to their spring colours.
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
519% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise