Black Bell Blues by ajisaac
Photo 1896

Black Bell Blues

The outside bell at our new house is looking a bit tired. It will probably need some work to restore it including a chain to ring it, although the 'dong' is still inside.

What I don't want to do though is destroy its old character.
23rd February 2021

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...


Cazzi ace
I love old bells like this and it certainly has lots of character about it. It'll be nice to hear it ring again once restored.
February 24th, 2021  
