Photo 1904
A Woody Wonder
Out on my walk today and passed this amazing piece of art which as been sculptured out of an old tree in the garden.
There is also a badger and a fox at the bottom of the tree unseen in this shot.
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham.
1907
photos
64
followers
99
following
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
eyes
,
face
,
sky
,
birds
,
outside
,
faces
,
bird
,
eye
,
trees
,
branches
,
wooden
,
outdoors
,
art
,
wood
,
owl
,
sculpture
,
eagle
,
wings
,
texture
,
woody
,
wing
,
sculptures
,
woodpecker
,
arty
365 Project
close