A Woody Wonder by ajisaac
Photo 1904

A Woody Wonder

Out on my walk today and passed this amazing piece of art which as been sculptured out of an old tree in the garden.

There is also a badger and a fox at the bottom of the tree unseen in this shot.
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

ajisaac

@ajisaac
Wiltshire, England
