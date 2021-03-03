Previous
A Portrait of a Photographer as a young boy by ajisaac
Photo 1903

A Portrait of a Photographer as a young boy

Inspired by the title of James Joyce's novel ' A Portrait of the Artist as a young Man' here is myself as 'A Portrait of a Photographer as a young boy'!

This shot was taken by me today through a slide, which is mounted inside a plastic viewfinder. They were quite the rage in the 70's! Then I remixed the image to get a dual shot.

The original shot was taken in a hotel in Blackpool of me aged about 9 (I think), holidaying with my parents in October for the Blackpool Illuminations.

We would go up on a Thursday and come back on a Monday or Tuesday by coach from Wiltshire.

Happy Days!


3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

ajisaac

ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
