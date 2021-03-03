A Portrait of a Photographer as a young boy

Inspired by the title of James Joyce's novel ' A Portrait of the Artist as a young Man' here is myself as 'A Portrait of a Photographer as a young boy'!



This shot was taken by me today through a slide, which is mounted inside a plastic viewfinder. They were quite the rage in the 70's! Then I remixed the image to get a dual shot.



The original shot was taken in a hotel in Blackpool of me aged about 9 (I think), holidaying with my parents in October for the Blackpool Illuminations.



We would go up on a Thursday and come back on a Monday or Tuesday by coach from Wiltshire.



Happy Days!





