Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 1903
A Portrait of a Photographer as a young boy
Inspired by the title of James Joyce's novel ' A Portrait of the Artist as a young Man' here is myself as 'A Portrait of a Photographer as a young boy'!
This shot was taken by me today through a slide, which is mounted inside a plastic viewfinder. They were quite the rage in the 70's! Then I remixed the image to get a dual shot.
The original shot was taken in a hotel in Blackpool of me aged about 9 (I think), holidaying with my parents in October for the Blackpool Illuminations.
We would go up on a Thursday and come back on a Monday or Tuesday by coach from Wiltshire.
Happy Days!
3rd March 2021
3rd Mar 21
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1903
photos
64
followers
99
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
3rd March 2021 5:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
self-portrait
,
smile
,
red
,
self
,
portrait
,
eyes
,
face
,
blue
,
faces
,
flower
,
flowers
,
colors
,
nose
,
curtains
,
fun
,
eye
,
color
,
colours
,
shirt
,
abstract
,
boy
,
closeup
,
young
,
colour
,
mouth
,
inside
,
retro
,
indoors
,
psychedelic
,
seventies
,
mouths
