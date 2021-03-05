Sign up
Photo 1906
Dribbler
Out for a walk and came across a pig farm. Here is one of its residence - he's a bit of a dribbler!
Not sure what breed he is though.
5th March 2021
5th Mar 21
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1906
photos
64
followers
99
following
522% complete
1899
1900
1901
1902
1903
1904
1905
1906
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
5th March 2021 3:57pm
Tags
dark
,
b&w
,
black
,
and
,
white
,
face
,
blackandwhite
,
ears
,
outside
,
shadow
,
nose
,
animal
,
hair
,
outdoors
,
rural
,
pig
,
ear
,
farm
,
monochrome
,
black-and-white
,
hut
,
hairy
,
snout
,
dribble
