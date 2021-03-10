Sign up
Photo 1910
Rattlerz Sour
I've not been undertaking the March Rainbow Challenge, however, because I had to stay in due to the rain, here is my nod to the challenge.
Rattlerz Sour candy chews with added flavourings & colourings - plenty of 'E' numbers here!
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1910
photos
64
followers
99
following
523% complete
View this month »
1903
1904
1905
1906
1907
1908
1909
1910
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
10th March 2021 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
eyes
,
face
,
green
,
yellow
,
writing
,
colors
,
fun
,
eye
,
color
,
colours
,
pink
,
sweets
,
orange
,
abstract
,
candy
,
letter
,
letters
,
colour
,
inside
,
retro
,
confectionary
,
sour
,
indoors
,
sweeties
,
packet
,
chews
,
sweet.
