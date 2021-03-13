Previous
Nearly washed out by ajisaac
Photo 1914

Nearly washed out

Taken alongside the moorings near The Ferry Inn, St Dogmaels in Pembrokeshire, where the river Teifi meets the sea at low tide.

As I was about to take some shots the heavens opened and it began to hail hence the title 'Nearly washed out'
13th March 2021

ajisaac

@ajisaac
