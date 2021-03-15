Sign up
Photo 1917
I'm not your stepping stone
From yesterdays blustering stroll along Poppit Sands as I was not able to get out today.
This is one of the crossings over the river that meanders through the tidal inlets before draining into the sea.
On another note I have to mention the classic song (I'm not your) steppin' stone by the Monkees.
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
14th March 2021 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shoes
,
blue
,
outside
,
water
,
rocks
,
leg
,
stones
,
stone
,
pebbles
,
outdoors
,
river
,
shoe
,
pattern
,
foot
,
pebble
,
riverbed
