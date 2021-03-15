Previous
I'm not your stepping stone by ajisaac
Photo 1917

I'm not your stepping stone

From yesterdays blustering stroll along Poppit Sands as I was not able to get out today.

This is one of the crossings over the river that meanders through the tidal inlets before draining into the sea.

On another note I have to mention the classic song (I'm not your) steppin' stone by the Monkees.
