Getting some shut eye by ajisaac
Photo 1918

Getting some shut eye

Came across this wonderful carving showing someone getting some shut eye!

Actually it was the top face of a statue of three such faces.

Located at The White Hart pub in Cenarth.
16th March 2021 16th Mar 21

