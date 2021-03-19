Sign up
Photo 1921
Over the side I go
Whilst undertaking some garden clearance I was joined by this snail I uncovered.
He/she decided to make a 'quick' getaway by going over the side of the concrete wall.
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham.
Tags
nature
,
blue
,
outside
,
close
,
color
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
snail
,
shell
,
pattern
,
close-up
,
rural
,
wall
,
concrete
,
closeup
,
texture
,
colour
,
moss
