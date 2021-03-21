Dragon's Gate

Here is the metallic sculpture that adorns the gates to the entrance of Newcastle Emlyn castle where legend has it was the place where the last dragon in Wales was killed.



The legend goes as follows....



'Many centuries ago a summer fair was held at the bottom of castle hill. But as the townsfolk were all enjoying the festivities a large dragon flew over the valley, casting long shadows over the fair-goers and landed beside the flag on the castle turret.



Women and children fled the castle grounds in terror and ran back towards the town square, while one huntsman waded out into the river. He lifted his bow and arrow up towards the castle and aimed steadily…..



He hit the dragon square in the heart and the fatally wounded creature stumbled from the castle and fell towards the river, roaring in pain. His blood turned the River Teifi a deep red and his body was washed down the river, never to be seen again.



The last dragon in Wales had been killed, and these creatures would never again grace the skies of our homeland…..'