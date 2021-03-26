Teapot Terrace

A view of 'teapot terrace' from my walk in St Dogmaels yesterday.



This quirky terraced house has decorated its front wall with different types of old cast iron style teapots which makes for a colourful eclectic fun collection of tea history.



(Unfortunately I was unable to get a shot of all the collection)



I have undertaken an 'arty-fied' remix of the shot - I hope you like it!