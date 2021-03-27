Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1930
That light bulb moment
Do you sometimes get 'that light bulb moment'!?
Taken outside Brains' pub called 'The Ferry Inn' in St Dogmael's.
27th March 2021
27th Mar 21
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1931
photos
65
followers
100
following
529% complete
View this month »
1924
1925
1926
1927
1928
1929
1930
1931
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
25th March 2021 4:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pub
,
black
,
light
,
sky
,
window
,
bulb
,
blue
,
writing
,
sign
,
outside
,
street
,
glass
,
color
,
stone
,
view
,
outdoors
,
close-up
,
abstract
,
wall
,
building
,
texture
,
colour
,
façade
,
light-bulb
,
walling
