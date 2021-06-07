Previous
Next
Antics by ajisaac
Photo 2001

Antics

Just a quick shot of ant scurrying around a sea shell - I think it was a bit confused and didn't know which way to go.
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
548% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise