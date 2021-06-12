Bye Bye Mayfly

The scientific name for the Mayfly is Ephemeroptera, which comes from the Greek language and means “short-lived.”



Mayflies emerge in large groups but have short lifespans. Other names for the mayfly include the dayfly, drake, fishfly, sand-fly, and shadfly. Fishfly is a popular name for the mayfly.



After the larva stage, female mayflies usually live less than five minutes, while males can live a whopping two days. But they don't waste a single minute, spending that short period of time mating and reproducing.