Bye Bye Mayfly by ajisaac
Bye Bye Mayfly

The scientific name for the Mayfly is Ephemeroptera, which comes from the Greek language and means “short-lived.”

Mayflies emerge in large groups but have short lifespans. Other names for the mayfly include the dayfly, drake, fishfly, sand-fly, and shadfly. Fishfly is a popular name for the mayfly.

After the larva stage, female mayflies usually live less than five minutes, while males can live a whopping two days. But they don't waste a single minute, spending that short period of time mating and reproducing.
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

ajisaac

