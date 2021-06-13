Previous
Delightful Damselfly
Photo 2007

Delightful Damselfly

Down at the riverside I spotted several Banded Demoiselle Damselflies.

This metallic blue one is a male (I believe) - seen here just poised on a blade of grass.
13th June 2021

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
