Edge of the blade by ajisaac
Photo 2010

Edge of the blade

Just a simple grass blade overlooking the River Teifi near Llechyrd Bridge.
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
