Eyes on you by ajisaac
Photo 2013

Eyes on you

We are currently getting some young squirrels in our garden who like climbing our rendered wall - here's one of the critters!!!!
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Silke Stahl ace
Great close up, well captured as they do move fast when they want to!
June 19th, 2021  
