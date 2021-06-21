There goes the sun....

Earth Date 21-06-21 - aka the Longest Day in the Northern Hemisphere or Summer Solstice



The solstice marks the official beginning of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, occurring when Earth arrives at the point in its orbit where the North Pole is at its maximum tilt (about 23.5 degrees) toward the Sun, resulting in the longest day and shortest night of the calendar year. (By longest “day,” it means the longest period of sunlight hours.) On the day of the June solstice, the Northern Hemisphere receives sunlight at the most direct angle of the year.



Here are some 'children of the sun' who were singing, dancing & enjoying the last rays of the golden orb down at Poppit Sands.



