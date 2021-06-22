Previous
Shooting Shadows by ajisaac
Photo 2017

Shooting Shadows

Having fun 'Shooting Shadows' on the footbridge across the River Teifi at Newbridge, near Cenarth.
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
JackieR ace
Love it!!!
June 23rd, 2021  
Sian
Excellent. This has decided me to follow you. Diolch.
June 23rd, 2021  
