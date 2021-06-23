Sign up
Photo 2018
Two Swingers
Two delightful Cyanistes Caeruleus's having a wonderful time pecking for their afternoon snack!
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2018
photos
Tags
nature
,
balls
,
face
,
green
,
feet
,
yellow
,
blue
,
birds
,
outside
,
faces
,
ball
,
bird
,
fun
,
eye
,
view
,
outdoors
,
head
,
cage
,
close-up
,
garden
,
metal
,
round
,
moth
,
candid
,
colour
,
hanging
,
heads
,
claw
,
swinging
