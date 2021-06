Coved out

The wonderful cove at Mwnt from 'Foel-y-Mwnt'.



Mwnt was the site of an unsuccessful invasion by Flemings in 1155. Its defeat was celebrated, at least in the eighteenth century, by a games meeting on the first Sunday in January known as Sul Coch y Mwnt (Red Sunday of Mwnt), commemorating the blood shed on that day.



Within living memory human bones and skeletons have been exposed in the area.



A nearby brook is called Nant y Fflymon (Flemings' Brook)