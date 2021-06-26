Hole in the head

JUST FOR FUN......!



'To need (something) like a hole in the head'



A superfluous item, something one does not want at all or to have neither a need nor a desire for something like 'I needed that extra work like I need a hole in the head.'



A slangy Americanism of the 1940s, it is the modern equivalent of “as much need on’t, as he hath of the pip [a disease], or of a cough” (John Ray, English Proverbs, 1678) and “as much need of it as a toad of a side pocket” (Francis Grose, A Classical Dictionary of the Vulgar Tongue, 1785). The 1944 collection of articles from the U.S. Army publication Yank had “The Partisans need chow-chow like they need a hole in the head” (Best from Yank).