Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2022
The Witches Cauldron
A fractal vision of the Witches Cauldron
Located near Ceibwr Bay, around ten miles west of Mwnt, the Witches Cauldron has clear, green and iridescent water on sunny days.
A hidden cave accessible only by sea tunnels, with emerald green waters and the legend of the sea witch!
According to some local legends, the Cauldron was a sea-witch's lair and she would consume anyone who ventured in alone.
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2022
photos
67
followers
102
following
553% complete
View this month »
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Taken
28th June 2021 9:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
green
,
blue
,
outside
,
water
,
sea
,
rocks
,
coast
,
grass
,
color
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
art
,
coastline
,
history
,
rocky
,
artwork
,
patterns
,
colour
,
above
,
arty
,
seascape
,
coastal
,
cauldron
,
patter
,
fractal
,
legends
,
abstracted
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close