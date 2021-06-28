The Witches Cauldron

A fractal vision of the Witches Cauldron



Located near Ceibwr Bay, around ten miles west of Mwnt, the Witches Cauldron has clear, green and iridescent water on sunny days.



A hidden cave accessible only by sea tunnels, with emerald green waters and the legend of the sea witch!



According to some local legends, the Cauldron was a sea-witch's lair and she would consume anyone who ventured in alone.







