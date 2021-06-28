Previous
The Witches Cauldron by ajisaac
Photo 2022

Located near Ceibwr Bay, around ten miles west of Mwnt, the Witches Cauldron has clear, green and iridescent water on sunny days.

A hidden cave accessible only by sea tunnels, with emerald green waters and the legend of the sea witch!

According to some local legends, the Cauldron was a sea-witch's lair and she would consume anyone who ventured in alone.



28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
