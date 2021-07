The Unusual Suspects

My play on the film 'The Usual Suspects' a 1995 film about a sole survivor's account of the twisting events that lead up to a horrific gun battle onboard a boat, which began when five criminals met at a seemingly random police line-up.



Starring Kevin Spacey, Gabriel Byrne & Stephen Baldwin amongst others.



My shot is of 'The Unusual Suspects' - cloaked and bearded men who met.....?



Perhaps you could suggest a story line!!!