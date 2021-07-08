Previous
How blank is my canvas? by ajisaac
Photo 2032

How blank is my canvas?

Down at Aberporth beach when local artist Helen Elliott (www.helenelliott.net) pitched up with some other 'artists' for a 'beach tutorial'

Apparently according her website she is undertaking classes throughout July at the same place and her sketches will form part of a new exhibition called 'Back to the Beach'
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
