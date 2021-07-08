Sign up
Photo 2032
How blank is my canvas?
Down at Aberporth beach when local artist Helen Elliott (www.helenelliott.net) pitched up with some other 'artists' for a 'beach tutorial'
Apparently according her website she is undertaking classes throughout July at the same place and her sketches will form part of a new exhibition called 'Back to the Beach'
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
green
,
blue
,
outside
,
water
,
sea
,
rocks
,
canvas
,
coast
,
paint
,
color
,
beach
,
view
,
outdoors
,
rock
,
landscape
,
art
,
coastline
,
painting
,
boat
,
board
,
artwork
,
colour
,
artist
,
painter
,
blank
,
arty
,
seascape
