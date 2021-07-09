Please do not take offence but I get really frustrated that there are dog owners that do not clear up their dog's mess from public footpaths & tracks (as well as streets & walkways) & so some poor unsuspecting person treads in it!
I have had many a near miss & also some direct hits too!!!!
I do appreciate that there are also lots of conscientiousness dog owners who respect their environment & for this I am grateful.
Here is a song/poem I wrote that expresses my annoyance about this subject entitled 'Dogs**t Blues #1A'.
'I wonder who is to blame
As I walk the country lanes
For the brown stuff that lies in wait
For the walkers unsuspecting gait
When its squashed it begins to smell
It gets into the cracks & swells
Of your shoe or own boot
That lies upon your blessed foot
Don't blame the dog who needs to go
As nature intended No No No!
It is you the owner of the pooch
Who should be held to book!
For every sole & every heel, the mess it claims
You should be made to feel the shame
Its dirty effect caused by the stress
Because you did not clear up your
DOG'S MESS!'