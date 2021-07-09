Dogs**t Blues #1A

Something a bit different from me today...



Please do not take offence but I get really frustrated that there are dog owners that do not clear up their dog's mess from public footpaths & tracks (as well as streets & walkways) & so some poor unsuspecting person treads in it!



I have had many a near miss & also some direct hits too!!!!



I do appreciate that there are also lots of conscientiousness dog owners who respect their environment & for this I am grateful.



Here is a song/poem I wrote that expresses my annoyance about this subject entitled 'Dogs**t Blues #1A'.



'I wonder who is to blame

As I walk the country lanes

For the brown stuff that lies in wait

For the walkers unsuspecting gait



When its squashed it begins to smell

It gets into the cracks & swells

Of your shoe or own boot

That lies upon your blessed foot



Don't blame the dog who needs to go

As nature intended No No No!

It is you the owner of the pooch

Who should be held to book!



For every sole & every heel, the mess it claims

You should be made to feel the shame

Its dirty effect caused by the stress

Because you did not clear up your

DOG'S MESS!'



What are your thoughts?

