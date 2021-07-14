Jack of all trades including parking!

Yes your eyes are not deceiving you....



The logo on the van says 'Jack of all trades' - Gardening & Trees Services, Scrap Metal Removals, Furniture Removals, Caravan Dismantling & Painting etc. - what a fitting description!!!



Whoever it is - they are certainly a 'Jack of all Trades and master of none' including how to park a vehicle.



The only scrap removal they should be doing is removing that scrap heap of a metal van from where it was parked (for at least 45 minutes!).

