Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2037
Jack of all trades including parking!
Yes your eyes are not deceiving you....
The logo on the van says 'Jack of all trades' - Gardening & Trees Services, Scrap Metal Removals, Furniture Removals, Caravan Dismantling & Painting etc. - what a fitting description!!!
Whoever it is - they are certainly a 'Jack of all Trades and master of none' including how to park a vehicle.
The only scrap removal they should be doing is removing that scrap heap of a metal van from where it was parked (for at least 45 minutes!).
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2037
photos
66
followers
102
following
558% complete
View this month »
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
2037
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
14th July 2021 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
window
,
blackandwhite
,
street
,
town
,
buildings
,
view
,
windows
,
landscape
,
crossing
,
roof
,
building
,
van
,
wheel
,
grey
,
transport
,
wheels
,
urban
,
monochrome
,
black-and-white
,
idiot
,
greyscale
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close