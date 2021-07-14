Previous
Jack of all trades including parking! by ajisaac
Photo 2037

Jack of all trades including parking!

Yes your eyes are not deceiving you....

The logo on the van says 'Jack of all trades' - Gardening & Trees Services, Scrap Metal Removals, Furniture Removals, Caravan Dismantling & Painting etc. - what a fitting description!!!

Whoever it is - they are certainly a 'Jack of all Trades and master of none' including how to park a vehicle.

The only scrap removal they should be doing is removing that scrap heap of a metal van from where it was parked (for at least 45 minutes!).
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

ajisaac

@ajisaac
Photo Details

