Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2038
State of collapse
Came across this barn about 2 years ago whilst looking to buy house in the area.
Someone has started renovating the place but has done very little - dangerous inside.
Having returned to the place it looks like nothing has been done to it since my last visit - in fact its in a worse condition.
Not sure what the story is - perhaps the owners cannot afford to renovate yet?
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2038
photos
66
followers
102
following
558% complete
View this month »
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
2037
2038
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
15th July 2021 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
door
,
outside
,
old
,
grass
,
color
,
trees
,
stone
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
field
,
rural
,
derelict
,
abandoned
,
roof
,
building
,
colour
,
slate
,
stonework
,
collapse
,
pembrokeshire
,
collapsing
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close