State of collapse by ajisaac
State of collapse

Came across this barn about 2 years ago whilst looking to buy house in the area.

Someone has started renovating the place but has done very little - dangerous inside.

Having returned to the place it looks like nothing has been done to it since my last visit - in fact its in a worse condition.

Not sure what the story is - perhaps the owners cannot afford to renovate yet?
15th July 2021

ajisaac

@ajisaac
