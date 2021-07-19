Previous
Arching over by ajisaac
Arching over

The River Teifi is crossed at Llechyrd by a Grade II listed bridge built in the 17th century.

Here is a shot of one of the bridges arches. There are 5 in total.

The bridge is a point of crossing for an ancient drovers' road.
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

ajisaac

@ajisaac
