Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2045
Hold my hand
Down on the River Teifi at Llechyrd again as its great to cool off in this summer heat!
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2045
photos
66
followers
102
following
560% complete
View this month »
2038
2039
2040
2041
2042
2043
2044
2045
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
21st July 2021 7:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
green
,
reflection
,
hand
,
reflections
,
blue
,
outside
,
water
,
street
,
grass
,
fun
,
color
,
trees
,
bank
,
view
,
outdoors
,
child
,
river
,
landscape
,
summer
,
woman
,
swimming
,
scenery
,
candid
,
colour
,
banks
,
riverbank
,
swim
,
ripples
,
ripple
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close