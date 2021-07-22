Previous
Next
Take-off and Landing by ajisaac
Photo 2046

Take-off and Landing

Down by the riverside again but in a different place.

This shot of two damselflies; one taking off and one landing; was taken alongside the River Teifi at Newbridge, near Cenarth.
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
560% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise