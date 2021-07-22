Sign up
Photo 2046
Take-off and Landing
Down by the riverside again but in a different place.
This shot of two damselflies; one taking off and one landing; was taken alongside the River Teifi at Newbridge, near Cenarth.
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
nature
,
eyes
,
face
,
green
,
blackandwhite
,
outside
,
legs
,
leg
,
color
,
macro
,
view
,
outdoors
,
fly
,
close-up
,
insect
,
insects
,
summer
,
flying
,
wings
,
tail
,
outdoor
,
colour
,
natural
,
wing
,
framing
