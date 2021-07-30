The home of 'A Pure Heart'

This is the home at Penybryn, Pembrokeshire where Landore John Hughes (13 February 1872 – 16 June 1914) was born.



Hughes was a Welsh composer known for his tune Calon Lân, generally used with a poem of the same name by Daniel James Gwyrosydd). Hughes composed it at the invitation of Gwyrosydd.



He composed many other hymn tunes too.



"Calon Lân" (Welsh for 'A Pure Heart') was originally written as a hymn, but has become firmly established as a rugby anthem, associated with the Welsh rugby union, being sung before almost every Test match involving the Welsh national team – though more likely to be heard sung at matches involving the Welsh football team in recent years.



In 2007 the song was one of the traditional Welsh songs to make it to the screen in an S4C television series Codi Canu, an attempt to bring traditional four-part harmony choral singing back to the Welsh rugby terraces.



