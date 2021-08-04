Previous
Next
Double Take by ajisaac
Photo 2060

Double Take

Fun with our friends who came to visit....

My shot of our friends daughter taking a shot of her mum.....
4th August 2021 4th Aug 21

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
564% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise