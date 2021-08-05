Previous
Riders on the storm by ajisaac
Photo 2061

Riders on the storm

We (like most of the country) have had some stormy weather!

Here is a coastal shot looking out to see from the edge of Gwbert.

In the shot you will see 4 black specks which are birds 'riding on the storm' - hence my title!

Also its a reference to one of my fav songs by The Doors!
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

ajisaac

@ajisaac
