Saturday night at the Black

This is the Black Lion in Cardigan, West Wales.



In the 60's & 70's it was one of the 'go to' places in West Wales, when every Saturday night over 200 teenagers flowed into the town from a wide area of Cardiganshire, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire to dance, to listen to music and and enjoy themselves.



There was a close connection between some of the town’s characters and those linked with the emerging Liverpool music scene at the time.



People like the dramatist/screenwriter Alun Owen, who came to live in St Dogmael’s between 1963 and 1967; Allan Williams, the Beatles’ first manager; Bill Harry, founder and editor of the pioneering Mersey Beat newspaper; Bob Wooler, the Cavern’s famous DJ; and George Melly, who bought a summer house in Pen-y-bryn.



This motley crew, with their partners, were warmly welcomed by Frank Aspinall, of the Black Lion, and with their help organised Liverpool bands to play in the Black.



Every Saturday evening was 'A Hard Day's night' for those who provide the entertainment!



Note: it was Alun Owen who was the screenwriter of The Beatles' debut feature film A Hard Day's Night (1964), which earned him a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.