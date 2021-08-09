Previous
Next
Larry Trotter by ajisaac
Photo 2064

Larry Trotter

A scene you come across quite often here in rural West Wales, however, in this case 'Larry Trotter' appears to have exercised his right to a bit more freedom then his fellow brother & sisters!
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
565% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise