Alfresco Bathing by ajisaac
Photo 2068

Alfresco Bathing

As you live by the sea-side why not enjoy some 'alfresco bathing!'

Note - wouldn't it be great? But in actual fact this is a display for a local bathroom fitting company - mind you you would get a fab view of the tidal river estuary!
ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Suzanne ace
Your caption and the photo brought a smile!
August 14th, 2021  
