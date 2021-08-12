Sign up
Photo 2068
Alfresco Bathing
As you live by the sea-side why not enjoy some 'alfresco bathing!'
Note - wouldn't it be great? But in actual fact this is a display for a local bathroom fitting company - mind you you would get a fab view of the tidal river estuary!
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Suzanne
ace
Your caption and the photo brought a smile!
August 14th, 2021
