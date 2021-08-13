Previous
Preseli Pony by ajisaac
Photo 2069

Preseli Pony

The warm summer sun has decided to have a vacation for a few days!

Here near one of the highest points on the Preseli Hills, it is more like winter! The wind is blowing & its cloudy & foggy/misty.

Oh well the Preseli 'Ponies' are used to it - as a result the grass is very green & taste scrumptious.
ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Margo ace
Great shot of this strong Pony fav
August 16th, 2021  
