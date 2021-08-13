Sign up
Photo 2069
Preseli Pony
The warm summer sun has decided to have a vacation for a few days!
Here near one of the highest points on the Preseli Hills, it is more like winter! The wind is blowing & its cloudy & foggy/misty.
Oh well the Preseli 'Ponies' are used to it - as a result the grass is very green & taste scrumptious.
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
1
1
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
black
,
white
,
nature
,
blackandwhite
,
outside
,
legs
,
leg
,
grass
,
animal
,
hair
,
horse
,
view
,
hill
,
outdoors
,
fog
,
landscape
,
summer
,
mist
,
mane
,
pony
,
misty
,
foggy
,
grasses
Margo
ace
Great shot of this strong Pony fav
August 16th, 2021
