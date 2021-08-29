Previous
Drive by by ajisaac
Drive by

Out on my walk and spotted this retro looking motor zooming up the hill.

I have no idea make or model - has anyone have any ideas?

As it look retro I have given my shot a retro feel too.
29th August 2021

ajisaac

@ajisaac
