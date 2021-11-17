Sign up
Photo 2164
At the edge
This 'lump' of terra-firma at the edge of one of the cliffs around Mwnt Cove looks like a silhouette of an animal similiar to a badger, warthog, hedgehog, or porcupine (to me anyway!).
Suspended at the top of a cliff that has already shed its contents this year it looks like it could topple over the edge any minute!!!
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
dark
,
sky
,
outside
,
cloud
,
grass
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
cliff
,
overcast
,
edge
,
outline
,
land
,
grassy
