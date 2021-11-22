Previous
Next
Munching at Mwnt by ajisaac
Photo 2167

Munching at Mwnt

On a cold and windswept hill the local residents still seem contented to taste the local wares!!!

22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
593% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise