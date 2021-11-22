Sign up
Photo 2167
Munching at Mwnt
On a cold and windswept hill the local residents still seem contented to taste the local wares!!!
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
face
,
blackandwhite
,
water
,
sea
,
cliffs
,
grass
,
view
,
hill
,
landscape
,
field
,
rural
,
cliff
,
sheep
,
wool
,
monochrome
,
countryside
,
land
,
seascape
,
fields
,
greyscale
,
pastural
